2229 ESSEX STREET

Amenities
A must see! Move right into this beautiful, 3 story home perfectly situated between Canton and Fells Point! This wonderfully unique home features 3 fireplaces; large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops. stainless steel appliances and island; spacious rooftop deck with expansive city views, 3rd level Master Bedroom suite; second level sitting room/ den; and wood floors throughout. The location can not be beat! Within walking distance to the Waterfront Promenade, Patterson Park, the Can Company, Canton Square, central Fells Point and lots of shops, restaurants and pubs! Discounted rental rates available for 18 or 24 month lease.