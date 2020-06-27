2229 ESSEX STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

A must see! Move right into this beautiful, 3 story home perfectly situated between Canton and Fells Point! This wonderfully unique home features 3 fireplaces; large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops. stainless steel appliances and island; spacious rooftop deck with expansive city views, 3rd level Master Bedroom suite; second level sitting room/ den; and wood floors throughout. The location can not be beat! Within walking distance to the Waterfront Promenade, Patterson Park, the Can Company, Canton Square, central Fells Point and lots of shops, restaurants and pubs! Discounted rental rates available for 18 or 24 month lease.