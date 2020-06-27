All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

2229 ESSEX STREET

2229 Essex Street · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Essex Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A must see! Move right into this beautiful, 3 story home perfectly situated between Canton and Fells Point! This wonderfully unique home features 3 fireplaces; large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops. stainless steel appliances and island; spacious rooftop deck with expansive city views, 3rd level Master Bedroom suite; second level sitting room/ den; and wood floors throughout. The location can not be beat! Within walking distance to the Waterfront Promenade, Patterson Park, the Can Company, Canton Square, central Fells Point and lots of shops, restaurants and pubs! Discounted rental rates available for 18 or 24 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 ESSEX STREET have any available units?
2229 ESSEX STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 ESSEX STREET have?
Some of 2229 ESSEX STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 ESSEX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2229 ESSEX STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 ESSEX STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2229 ESSEX STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2229 ESSEX STREET offer parking?
No, 2229 ESSEX STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2229 ESSEX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 ESSEX STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 ESSEX STREET have a pool?
No, 2229 ESSEX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2229 ESSEX STREET have accessible units?
No, 2229 ESSEX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 ESSEX STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 ESSEX STREET has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

