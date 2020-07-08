2206 Poplar Grove

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Spacious & Stunning 3 Bed 2 Bath Rental Home in Walbrook (Baltimore)! - Beautiful character adorns this extremely spacious (over 2,000 sq. ft) home. 3 large bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms provide plenty of space for all your needs. Contemporary vinyl plank flooring encompass the entire first level, bringing together style and functionality. Bright freshly painted walls are waiting for your decorating talents. The kitchen incorporates more of the contemporary feel with a en vogue subway tile back splash with both dark and light accents sure to blend with any motif, gorgeous cabinetry *Standard Appliances Furnished* A clean basement, Bay windows on the 2nd level, and so much more this home is sure to fit all your wants and needs.



Be the first to apply, this home will not last long! Call for your application 855-464-8500

Section 8 Accepted.

Cats & Small Dogs considered on a case by case basis



*All Properties Are Rented As-Is



**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:

$12.50 Liability Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance Program



