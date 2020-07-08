All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

2206 Poplar Grove

2206 Poplar Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

2206 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Walbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious & Stunning 3 Bed 2 Bath Rental Home in Walbrook (Baltimore)! - Beautiful character adorns this extremely spacious (over 2,000 sq. ft) home. 3 large bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms provide plenty of space for all your needs. Contemporary vinyl plank flooring encompass the entire first level, bringing together style and functionality. Bright freshly painted walls are waiting for your decorating talents. The kitchen incorporates more of the contemporary feel with a en vogue subway tile back splash with both dark and light accents sure to blend with any motif, gorgeous cabinetry *Standard Appliances Furnished* A clean basement, Bay windows on the 2nd level, and so much more this home is sure to fit all your wants and needs.

Be the first to apply, this home will not last long! Call for your application 855-464-8500
Section 8 Accepted.
Cats & Small Dogs considered on a case by case basis

*All Properties Are Rented As-Is

**Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges:
$12.50 Liability Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance Program

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5764654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 Poplar Grove have any available units?
2206 Poplar Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2206 Poplar Grove currently offering any rent specials?
2206 Poplar Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 Poplar Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 Poplar Grove is pet friendly.
Does 2206 Poplar Grove offer parking?
No, 2206 Poplar Grove does not offer parking.
Does 2206 Poplar Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 Poplar Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 Poplar Grove have a pool?
No, 2206 Poplar Grove does not have a pool.
Does 2206 Poplar Grove have accessible units?
No, 2206 Poplar Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 Poplar Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 Poplar Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2206 Poplar Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2206 Poplar Grove has units with air conditioning.

