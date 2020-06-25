2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3

Amenities
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Recently renovated 3rd floor apartment located in Reservoir Hill with updated kitchen and bathroom. All units have central air and a coin operated washer & dryer.
FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Air conditioning
Hardwood floors
Refrigerator
Oven/range
Washer/Dryer
Central Heating
Storage
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,080
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
03/21/2019
Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4888551)