2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3

2202 Brookfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Brookfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
UNIT DESCRIPTION
Recently renovated 3rd floor apartment located in Reservoir Hill with updated kitchen and bathroom. All units have central air and a coin operated washer & dryer.

FEATURES & AMENITIES
In unit laundry
Off-street Parking
Air conditioning
Hardwood floors
Refrigerator
Oven/range
Washer/Dryer
Central Heating
Storage
FURNISHED
No
LAUNDRY
in unit
SMOKING
No
DEPOSIT
$1,080
LEASE TERMS
One year
DATE AVAILABLE
03/21/2019

Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4888551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 have any available units?
2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 have?
Some of 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
