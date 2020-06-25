2202 Brookfield Ave Apt 3

Amenities

UNIT DESCRIPTION

Recently renovated 3rd floor apartment located in Reservoir Hill with updated kitchen and bathroom. All units have central air and a coin operated washer & dryer.



FEATURES & AMENITIES

In unit laundry

Off-street Parking

Air conditioning

Hardwood floors

Refrigerator

Oven/range

Washer/Dryer

Central Heating

Storage

FURNISHED

No

LAUNDRY

in unit

SMOKING

No

DEPOSIT

$1,080

LEASE TERMS

One year

DATE AVAILABLE

03/21/2019



Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.



