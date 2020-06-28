All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2141 Wilkens Ave

2141 Wilkens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Bentalou - Smallwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
refrigerator
This is a great rental! . . . Close to shopping. Mass transit is available. This is a Townhouse with 3 bedroom, 1 and rents for below market at 950!!!

Know the requirements to rent before you fall in love.

Vouchers are accepted. Voucher tenants are subject to the same income requirements as other applicants. We will count your voucher amount toward your income requirement.

Minimum Credit Score: 650+

Minimum Security Deposit $950

Minimum Family Income: $2,850

Minimum time at your current jobs: 2+ year

Renter's Insurance is not required but highly recommended. For about $20 a month all your stuff is covered.

Send an Email, with subject TOUR, to code@baltimoremangementgroup.com to receive your tour reservation form.

2141 Wilkens Aveis ready Now for up to 7 people.

2141 Wilkens Ave is about 1350 square feet.
This place has a basement about 500 square feet

The Bedroom sizes are
Bedroom 1: 14 x 12
Bedroom 2: 10 x 9
Bedroom 3: 9 x 9

Take a virtual tour
Set up your tour on your schedule https://tinyurl.com/toursoon

You can pay your rent in a number of ways: Money Order, Electronic Debit

Cooling Central Air Conditioning, Heating Gas Hot Air

Who Pays the Utilities Resident Pays Electricity, Resident Pays Gas, Resident Pays Heat, Resident Pays Water

Pet Policy: Pets Allowed

Hurry to schedule your tour today!
Apply today https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/945079 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5518024)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Wilkens Ave have any available units?
2141 Wilkens Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2141 Wilkens Ave have?
Some of 2141 Wilkens Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Wilkens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Wilkens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Wilkens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2141 Wilkens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2141 Wilkens Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Wilkens Ave offers parking.
Does 2141 Wilkens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2141 Wilkens Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Wilkens Ave have a pool?
No, 2141 Wilkens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2141 Wilkens Ave have accessible units?
No, 2141 Wilkens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Wilkens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 Wilkens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
