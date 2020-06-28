Amenities

This is a great rental! . . . Close to shopping. Mass transit is available. This is a Townhouse with 3 bedroom, 1 and rents for below market at 950!!!



Know the requirements to rent before you fall in love.



Vouchers are accepted. Voucher tenants are subject to the same income requirements as other applicants. We will count your voucher amount toward your income requirement.



Minimum Credit Score: 650+



Minimum Security Deposit $950



Minimum Family Income: $2,850



Minimum time at your current jobs: 2+ year



Renter's Insurance is not required but highly recommended. For about $20 a month all your stuff is covered.



2141 Wilkens Aveis ready Now for up to 7 people.



Overall Amenities

On Street Parking, Off Street Parking, Driveway, Private Lot, Covered Parking, Laundry On Site



Unit Amenities

Hardwood Floors



Kitchen Amenities

Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer



2141 Wilkens Ave is about 1350 square feet.

This place has a basement about 500 square feet



The Bedroom sizes are

Bedroom 1: 14 x 12

Bedroom 2: 10 x 9

Bedroom 3: 9 x 9



Take a virtual tour

You can pay your rent in a number of ways: Money Order, Electronic Debit



Cooling Central Air Conditioning, Heating Gas Hot Air



Who Pays the Utilities Resident Pays Electricity, Resident Pays Gas, Resident Pays Heat, Resident Pays Water



Pet Policy: Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518024)