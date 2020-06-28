Amenities
This is a great rental! . . . Close to shopping. Mass transit is available. This is a Townhouse with 3 bedroom, 1 and rents for below market at 950!!!
Know the requirements to rent before you fall in love.
Vouchers are accepted. Voucher tenants are subject to the same income requirements as other applicants. We will count your voucher amount toward your income requirement.
Minimum Credit Score: 650+
Minimum Security Deposit $950
Minimum Family Income: $2,850
Minimum time at your current jobs: 2+ year
Renter's Insurance is not required but highly recommended. For about $20 a month all your stuff is covered.
Send an Email, with subject TOUR, to code@baltimoremangementgroup.com to receive your tour reservation form.
2141 Wilkens Aveis ready Now for up to 7 people.
Overall Amenities
On Street Parking, Off Street Parking, Driveway, Private Lot, Covered Parking, Laundry On Site
Unit Amenities
Hardwood Floors
Kitchen Amenities
Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer
2141 Wilkens Ave is about 1350 square feet.
This place has a basement about 500 square feet
The Bedroom sizes are
Bedroom 1: 14 x 12
Bedroom 2: 10 x 9
Bedroom 3: 9 x 9
Take a virtual tour
Set up your tour on your schedule https://tinyurl.com/toursoon
You can pay your rent in a number of ways: Money Order, Electronic Debit
Cooling Central Air Conditioning, Heating Gas Hot Air
Who Pays the Utilities Resident Pays Electricity, Resident Pays Gas, Resident Pays Heat, Resident Pays Water
Pet Policy: Pets Allowed
Hurry to schedule your tour today!
Apply today https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/945079 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5518024)