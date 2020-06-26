All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
2103 MARYLAND AVENUE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

2103 MARYLAND AVENUE

2103 Maryland Highway 45 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2103 Maryland Highway 45, Baltimore, MD 21218
East Baltimore Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
This Large one Bedroom apartment has its own private entrance. Beautifully renovated with contemporary colors. Exposed brick walls. Open floor kitchen and living room. Bedroom opens to a back deck. This apt has central A/C and heat. Some utils included in rent: sewer, water, trash. Located in the Historic Charles Village, close to the Arts District, MICA, Station North, Penn Station, and across from shopping center including supermarket and laundromat. Steps to The Charles Theaters, many restaurants and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE have any available units?
2103 MARYLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2103 MARYLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 MARYLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland