2103 MARYLAND AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning media room oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

This Large one Bedroom apartment has its own private entrance. Beautifully renovated with contemporary colors. Exposed brick walls. Open floor kitchen and living room. Bedroom opens to a back deck. This apt has central A/C and heat. Some utils included in rent: sewer, water, trash. Located in the Historic Charles Village, close to the Arts District, MICA, Station North, Penn Station, and across from shopping center including supermarket and laundromat. Steps to The Charles Theaters, many restaurants and public transportation.