21 N MONASTERY AVENUE

This home is ready for occupancy. You will love the open floor plan with natural hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with door to back deck. Bedrooms are a generous size and there is an upper deck that is accessible from one of the bedrooms. The basement is large with plenty of storage space (unfinished and not for living space) and there is a walkout to the backyard. Nice porch on the front of the home and there is room to park your car in the back that is accessible from the alley way. Don't delay make an appointment today!