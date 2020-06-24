All apartments in Baltimore
21 N MONASTERY AVENUE

21 North Monastery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 North Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is ready for occupancy. You will love the open floor plan with natural hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen with door to back deck. Bedrooms are a generous size and there is an upper deck that is accessible from one of the bedrooms. The basement is large with plenty of storage space (unfinished and not for living space) and there is a walkout to the backyard. Nice porch on the front of the home and there is room to park your car in the back that is accessible from the alley way. Don't delay make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE have any available units?
21 N MONASTERY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE have?
Some of 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
21 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 N MONASTERY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
