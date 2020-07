Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e88aee6068 ---- Beautiful Federal Hill townhouse for rent. Gorgeous updated kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets. Stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms with large closets. Large rooftop deck. Convenient to the Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Fells Point and Canton. Close to shopping and restaurants and easy access to I-95 and I-83. A must see!! Available beginning of August.