Baltimore, MD
2022 St Paul St Unit 1
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

2022 St Paul St Unit 1

2022 Saint Paul St · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Better Waverly

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Apartment in Station North

Property Highlights
-2 Levels
-Hardwood Flooring
-Spacious Rooms
-Large Eat in Kitchen
-Recess Lighting
-Large Backyard
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants
-Close to MICA
-Minutes to Downtown

(RLNE5204505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 have any available units?
2022 St Paul St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2022 St Paul St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 St Paul St Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

