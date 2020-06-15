All apartments in Baltimore
1983 Greenberry Rd

1983 Greenberry Road · (410) 366-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1983 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1983 Greenberry Rd · Avail. Aug 15

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
1983 Greenberry Rd Available 08/15/20 Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome! Available 8/15 - Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome with Central Air and hardwood flooring in main level area. Separate dining room. Deck off of spacious living room. Finished basement with laundry room and large entertainment room and a lower level patio.. Kitchen boasts dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator,gas stove, dishwasher, pantry closet and ample cabinet space., Water is Included in Rent! This beautiful home is available 8/15!

Video link: https://youtu.be/elpO3DdKNuA

Pet Policy: Case by Case Basis.

Convenient to all of the great restaurants in Mt Washington, Sinai Hospital and more!

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE3951775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1983 Greenberry Rd have any available units?
1983 Greenberry Rd has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1983 Greenberry Rd have?
Some of 1983 Greenberry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1983 Greenberry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1983 Greenberry Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1983 Greenberry Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1983 Greenberry Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1983 Greenberry Rd offer parking?
No, 1983 Greenberry Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1983 Greenberry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1983 Greenberry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1983 Greenberry Rd have a pool?
No, 1983 Greenberry Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1983 Greenberry Rd have accessible units?
No, 1983 Greenberry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1983 Greenberry Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1983 Greenberry Rd has units with dishwashers.
