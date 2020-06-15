Amenities

1983 Greenberry Rd Available 08/15/20 Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome! Available 8/15 - Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome with Central Air and hardwood flooring in main level area. Separate dining room. Deck off of spacious living room. Finished basement with laundry room and large entertainment room and a lower level patio.. Kitchen boasts dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator,gas stove, dishwasher, pantry closet and ample cabinet space., Water is Included in Rent! This beautiful home is available 8/15!



Video link: https://youtu.be/elpO3DdKNuA



Pet Policy: Case by Case Basis.



Convenient to all of the great restaurants in Mt Washington, Sinai Hospital and more!



