All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1921 Whistler Avenue - 1
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:10 PM
1 of 1
1921 Whistler Avenue - 1
1921 Whistler Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
1921 Whistler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Housing Vouchers Only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
