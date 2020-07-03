All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 6 2020 at 11:10 PM

1921 Whistler Avenue - 1

1921 Whistler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Whistler Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Morrell Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Housing Vouchers Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 Whistler Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

