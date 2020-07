Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

What a location!!! Nestled behind a quiet little park this historical masterpiece is only a 5 minute ride from Penn Station. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with updated kitchen and baths and parking. The wide open floor plan on the first floor has gorgeous wood floors and historical trim work and ornamental fire places. The kitchen is large enough for eat in but modern enough for the most decorated home chef. Bedrooms are large, historical charm throughout, plenty of storage in the basement. W/D in Basement. 2 Car tandem parking.