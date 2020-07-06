Rent Calculator
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM
1829 Bolton St
1829 Bolton St
Location
1829 Bolton St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill
Amenities
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Two story,3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Large lvinging rooms on both floors. Large kitchen Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE3515392)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1829 Bolton St have any available units?
1829 Bolton St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1829 Bolton St currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Bolton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Bolton St pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Bolton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1829 Bolton St offer parking?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Bolton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Bolton St have a pool?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Bolton St have accessible units?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Bolton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Bolton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not have units with air conditioning.
