All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1829 Bolton St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1829 Bolton St
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:18 PM

1829 Bolton St

1829 Bolton St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1829 Bolton St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Two story,3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Large lvinging rooms on both floors. Large kitchen Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3515392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 Bolton St have any available units?
1829 Bolton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1829 Bolton St currently offering any rent specials?
1829 Bolton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 Bolton St pet-friendly?
No, 1829 Bolton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1829 Bolton St offer parking?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not offer parking.
Does 1829 Bolton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 Bolton St have a pool?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not have a pool.
Does 1829 Bolton St have accessible units?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 Bolton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1829 Bolton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1829 Bolton St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St
Baltimore, MD 21231
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland