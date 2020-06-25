Rent Calculator
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1720 S HANOVER STREET
1720 South Hanover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1720 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
PRICE DROP! 2 CAR PARKING, EXPOSED BRICK, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, WASHER AND DRYER
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1720 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1720 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1720 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1720 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1720 S HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 S HANOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1720 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1720 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
