1720 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

1720 S HANOVER STREET

1720 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

1720 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
PRICE DROP! 2 CAR PARKING, EXPOSED BRICK, OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING AREA, WASHER AND DRYER

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
1720 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1720 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1720 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1720 S HANOVER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1720 S HANOVER STREET offers parking.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 S HANOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 1720 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1720 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 S HANOVER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 S HANOVER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
