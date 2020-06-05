All apartments in Baltimore
1718 E 31st St
Last updated February 29 2020 at 8:36 AM

1718 E 31st St

1718 East 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1718 East 31st Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this newly renovated 3 bedroom rowhome. As you enter this beautiful home, you will be captivated by the gleaming hardwood floors all throughout the unit! Neutral paint colors will make it easier to match your furniture, ample amount of space for living and dining area and an updated kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances. This home has a partially finished basement, which includes a laundry area with brand new washer and dryer. Closely located to Baltimore Museum of Art and Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. Easy access to Rte. 1 and I-83!

Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 E 31st St have any available units?
1718 E 31st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 E 31st St have?
Some of 1718 E 31st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 E 31st St currently offering any rent specials?
1718 E 31st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 E 31st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 E 31st St is pet friendly.
Does 1718 E 31st St offer parking?
No, 1718 E 31st St does not offer parking.
Does 1718 E 31st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 E 31st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 E 31st St have a pool?
No, 1718 E 31st St does not have a pool.
Does 1718 E 31st St have accessible units?
No, 1718 E 31st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 E 31st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 E 31st St has units with dishwashers.
