1718 E 31st St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this newly renovated 3 bedroom rowhome. As you enter this beautiful home, you will be captivated by the gleaming hardwood floors all throughout the unit! Neutral paint colors will make it easier to match your furniture, ample amount of space for living and dining area and an updated kitchen fully equipped with brand new appliances. This home has a partially finished basement, which includes a laundry area with brand new washer and dryer. Closely located to Baltimore Museum of Art and Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. Easy access to Rte. 1 and I-83!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit