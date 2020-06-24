1653 NORTHGATE ROAD

Amenities

Duplex apartments conveniently located in the heart of Northeast Baltimore we offer easy access to the city as well as the county and minutes away from fine dining, entertainment, schools, and shopping. Located in the Northwood neighborhood, we are very close to many universities and employers such as Morgan State University, Johns Hopkins University, Towson University, Towson Town Center, Notre Dame, and Loyola College. The property has undergone a comprehensive renovation to include new stainless steel appliances, modern kitchen & bathroom fixtures, granite countertops, ceramic tile floors, finished hardwood floors, central air conditioning, and heating systems, new roof, new windows, new doors, new ceiling fans, and lead-free. Washer, dryer and off-street parking are also available. Pets are welcomed.