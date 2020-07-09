Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1631 South Hanover Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:09 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1631 South Hanover Street
1631 South Hanover Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1631 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom home, 1 bath, monthly rent 1,900, sec dep 1900.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1631 South Hanover Street have any available units?
1631 South Hanover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1631 South Hanover Street currently offering any rent specials?
1631 South Hanover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 South Hanover Street pet-friendly?
No, 1631 South Hanover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1631 South Hanover Street offer parking?
No, 1631 South Hanover Street does not offer parking.
Does 1631 South Hanover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 South Hanover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 South Hanover Street have a pool?
No, 1631 South Hanover Street does not have a pool.
Does 1631 South Hanover Street have accessible units?
No, 1631 South Hanover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 South Hanover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1631 South Hanover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1631 South Hanover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1631 South Hanover Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Loyola University Maryland