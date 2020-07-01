Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1627 ALICEANNA STREET
1627 ALICEANNA STREET
1627 Aliceanna Street
No Longer Available
Location
1627 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1627 ALICEANNA STREET have any available units?
1627 ALICEANNA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1627 ALICEANNA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1627 ALICEANNA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 ALICEANNA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1627 ALICEANNA STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1627 ALICEANNA STREET offer parking?
No, 1627 ALICEANNA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1627 ALICEANNA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 ALICEANNA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 ALICEANNA STREET have a pool?
No, 1627 ALICEANNA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1627 ALICEANNA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1627 ALICEANNA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 ALICEANNA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 ALICEANNA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 ALICEANNA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1627 ALICEANNA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
