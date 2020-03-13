All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1626 Hartsdale Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1626 Hartsdale Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1626 Hartsdale Rd

1626 Hartsdale Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1626 Hartsdale Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Perring Loch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Inviting 3 Bedroom Townhome just off Perring Pkwy in Baltimore! - Inviting 3 bedroom brick townhome with covered front porch just off Perring Pkwy in Baltimore! Lovely light-filled interior boasts wood flooring throughout a spacious living area and separate dining room. Beautifully updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and custom countertops leading to a fully fenced rear yard. Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a modern full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus finished lower level also has a full bath plus a convenient full size washer/dryer!

Sorry no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Hartsdale Rd have any available units?
1626 Hartsdale Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 Hartsdale Rd have?
Some of 1626 Hartsdale Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Hartsdale Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Hartsdale Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Hartsdale Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1626 Hartsdale Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1626 Hartsdale Rd offer parking?
No, 1626 Hartsdale Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1626 Hartsdale Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 Hartsdale Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Hartsdale Rd have a pool?
No, 1626 Hartsdale Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Hartsdale Rd have accessible units?
No, 1626 Hartsdale Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Hartsdale Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Hartsdale Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland