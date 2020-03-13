1626 Hartsdale Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

Inviting 3 Bedroom Townhome just off Perring Pkwy in Baltimore! - Inviting 3 bedroom brick townhome with covered front porch just off Perring Pkwy in Baltimore! Lovely light-filled interior boasts wood flooring throughout a spacious living area and separate dining room. Beautifully updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and custom countertops leading to a fully fenced rear yard. Comfortable upper level bedrooms share a modern full bath with soaking tub/shower combination. Bonus finished lower level also has a full bath plus a convenient full size washer/dryer!



Sorry no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5811184)