Baltimore, MD
1609 OLIVE STREET
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

1609 OLIVE STREET

1609 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Olive Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Charming Federal Hill home 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Featuring exposed brick, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upper and lower deck/balcony, finished basement with washer and dryer. Minutes from Cross Street. Fabulous layout, and conveniently located to everything Federal Hill has to offer including restaurants, bars, shopping, Orioles and Ravens Stadiums, public transportation and Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor. Landlord accepts electronic rent payment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

