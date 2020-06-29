1609 OLIVE STREET

Amenities
Charming Federal Hill home 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Featuring exposed brick, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, upper and lower deck/balcony, finished basement with washer and dryer. Minutes from Cross Street. Fabulous layout, and conveniently located to everything Federal Hill has to offer including restaurants, bars, shopping, Orioles and Ravens Stadiums, public transportation and Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor. Landlord accepts electronic rent payment.