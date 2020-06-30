All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE

1605 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1605 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Washington Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with garage parking. Open floor plan living and dining combo. Central heat, air condition, washer and dryer in unite. Walking distance to JHU.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland