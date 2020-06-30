Rent Calculator
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM
1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
1605 East Fairmount Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1605 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21231
Washington Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful townhouse 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with garage parking. Open floor plan living and dining combo. Central heat, air condition, washer and dryer in unite. Walking distance to JHU.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have any available units?
1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1605 E. FAIRMOUNT AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
