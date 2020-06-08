16 S EAST AVE

16 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Patterson Park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed, 3 full bath townhouse. Newer renovation. Open floor plan, hardwood floors & SS appliances. Finished basement with full bath & lots of storage space. Close to 95, Canton nite life & Patterson Park. No Smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
