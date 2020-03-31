1544 BOYLE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

This two bedroom, one and a half bathroom sits in most perfect location in Federal Hill/Riverside. The two skylights allow for plenty of natural light. This home is located right beside the shopping center making a trip to the grocery store effortless. Having Riverside Park three blocks away allows for easy access to a tranquil stroll through the park while the back patio offers private outdoor enjoyment.Furthermore, the unfinished basement allows for plenty of storage space. Lastly, being located on a street that only has Rowhomes on one side allows for easy street parking.