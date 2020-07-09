All apartments in Baltimore
1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States

Location

1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Coldstream - Homestead - Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Affordable 2 bedroom Duplex in the Waverly area. Close to Clifton Park golf course, the YMCA, and Lake Montebello, and Baltimore City College. Large bedrooms and plenty of street parking out front. Fenced in back yard. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States have any available units?
1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States offer parking?
No, 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States does not offer parking.
Does 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States have a pool?
No, 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States have accessible units?
No, 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD, United States does not have units with air conditioning.

