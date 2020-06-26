All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

152 S. Monastery Ave

152 South Monastery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

152 South Monastery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Mulbery

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely Renovated 3 br, 2 full bath with a huge yard for $1,500 a month!! - Check out this lovely newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home located on S. Monastery Ave. This home has a large front and back yard with a long drive way. There is wall to wall fresh carpet on the 1st and 2nd level. Washer and dryer hook up located on the 1st floor. This home has plenty of space on the 1st floor with a large eat-in kitchen, living, dining and foyer area with a full bathroom. Basement is unfinished perfect for storage. Each bedroom has wall to wall carpet and spacious. This gem will not last long! Call for a showing today
Tenisha (443)540-1201
Tori (301)237-0399
www.baltezhomes.com

(RLNE4913421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 S. Monastery Ave have any available units?
152 S. Monastery Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 152 S. Monastery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
152 S. Monastery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 S. Monastery Ave pet-friendly?
No, 152 S. Monastery Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 152 S. Monastery Ave offer parking?
No, 152 S. Monastery Ave does not offer parking.
Does 152 S. Monastery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 S. Monastery Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 S. Monastery Ave have a pool?
No, 152 S. Monastery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 152 S. Monastery Ave have accessible units?
No, 152 S. Monastery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 152 S. Monastery Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 S. Monastery Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 S. Monastery Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 S. Monastery Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
