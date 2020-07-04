1519 Popland Street - 1

Amenities
Well maintained 2 bedroom, one bath house with washer and dryer.
$1100/month plus utilities.
Minimum qualifications:
$600/week verifiable take home pay
No past evictions.
2 years rental history
2 years employment
Able to get BGE in your own name
OK with home visit at your current residence
Well maintained 2 bedroom, one bath house with washer and dryer.
$1100/month plus utilities.
Minimum qualifications:
$550/week verifiable take home pay
No past evictions.
2 years rental history
2 years employment
Able to get BGE in your own name
OK with home visit at your current residence