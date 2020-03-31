All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1516 N DECKER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1516 N DECKER AVENUE
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

1516 N DECKER AVENUE

1516 North Decker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1516 North Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21213
Berea

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
If renter pays on time for a year half of the security deposit will be returned on Anniversary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 N DECKER AVENUE have any available units?
1516 N DECKER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1516 N DECKER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1516 N DECKER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 N DECKER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1516 N DECKER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1516 N DECKER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1516 N DECKER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1516 N DECKER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 N DECKER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 N DECKER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1516 N DECKER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1516 N DECKER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1516 N DECKER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 N DECKER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 N DECKER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 N DECKER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 N DECKER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland