1502 N FULTON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning alarm system

SECTION 8 PREFERRED! Home sweet home. Super clean, freshly painted, new window coverings, all new flooring, new white kitchen with ceramic backsplash, stainless appliances, recessed lights, Super clean fresh new bathroom and so much more. Do not miss the finished lower level with laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. Additional room with full size window and rear walk out could easily serve as 3rd bedroom. 2nd level features two bedrooms and one bathroom. Do not miss the fenced rear yard with off street parking. Monitored alarm system included in the rent. This home is cool in the summer and warm all winter with updated heating and central air conditioning. This property backs to peaceful and clean park area.