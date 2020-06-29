All apartments in Baltimore
1502 N FULTON AVENUE

1502 North Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1502 North Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Sandtown-Winchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
SECTION 8 PREFERRED! Home sweet home. Super clean, freshly painted, new window coverings, all new flooring, new white kitchen with ceramic backsplash, stainless appliances, recessed lights, Super clean fresh new bathroom and so much more. Do not miss the finished lower level with laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. Additional room with full size window and rear walk out could easily serve as 3rd bedroom. 2nd level features two bedrooms and one bathroom. Do not miss the fenced rear yard with off street parking. Monitored alarm system included in the rent. This home is cool in the summer and warm all winter with updated heating and central air conditioning. This property backs to peaceful and clean park area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 N FULTON AVENUE have any available units?
1502 N FULTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 N FULTON AVENUE have?
Some of 1502 N FULTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 N FULTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1502 N FULTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 N FULTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1502 N FULTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1502 N FULTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1502 N FULTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1502 N FULTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 N FULTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 N FULTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1502 N FULTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1502 N FULTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1502 N FULTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 N FULTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 N FULTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

