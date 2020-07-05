All apartments in Baltimore
1456 Battery Ave

1456 Battery Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1456 Battery Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Federal Hill ready to be rented! 3BR, 2BA. Perfect for roommates or a single family on the best street in Federal Hill. - Close to everything - walking distance to Federal Hill bars, the recently re-opened Cross Street Market, M&T Bank Stadium (Ravens), Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Orioles), Federal Hill Park, Riverside Park, the Water Taxi, Rash Field, MECU Pavilion, several local breweries (Diamondback, Checkerspot, etc.) and the Inner Harbor. Numerous bars and restaurants right outside your door!

Hardwood on first, second and third floors; neutral carpet throughout all bedrooms; ceramic tile throughout both BAs. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, slate floor, stainless steel appliances and an easily accessible deck which is great for grilling and entertaining. MBR large enough for a King (sized bed)! Follow a spiral staircase to a third-floor bump-out which provides extra space for entertaining, and includes a wet bar and access to a roof-top deck, where you will enjoy stunning views of downtown Baltimore (including the iconic Domino Sugars sign)! Fenced patio area behind house for storage.

Central air-conditioning throughout, a stainless-steel dishwasher in kitchen, a full-size washer and dryer in basement and considerable storage. Wired for both Comcast & DirecTV.

Owner occupied/maintained since full renovation in 2007. Available June 1. Application required. Cross streets: Battery Avenue and Fort Avenue.

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.

Pets allowed. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: None
Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer* and Dryer*
*Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st-month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com
__________________________________________________________________
Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:
En lnea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador
http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7

Para llenar una aplicacin visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".

Mascotas permitidas. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.
Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Ninguno
Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefaccin, Electricidad, Agua, Alcantarillado, Basura

Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno, Lavavajillas, Lavadora* y Secadora*
*Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.
Remocin de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino
Cuidado de csped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Pagos gratis en la internet.
Primer mes se paga por adelantado.
Un mes de depsito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.
Aplicantes con crdito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrn que pagar el ltimo pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.

Para una lista de todas las propiedades disponibles visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5699107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 Battery Ave have any available units?
1456 Battery Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 Battery Ave have?
Some of 1456 Battery Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 Battery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1456 Battery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 Battery Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1456 Battery Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1456 Battery Ave offer parking?
No, 1456 Battery Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1456 Battery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1456 Battery Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 Battery Ave have a pool?
No, 1456 Battery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1456 Battery Ave have accessible units?
No, 1456 Battery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 Battery Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 Battery Ave has units with dishwashers.

