1456 Battery Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill internet access

Beautifully renovated townhouse in Federal Hill ready to be rented! 3BR, 2BA. Perfect for roommates or a single family on the best street in Federal Hill. - Close to everything - walking distance to Federal Hill bars, the recently re-opened Cross Street Market, M&T Bank Stadium (Ravens), Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Orioles), Federal Hill Park, Riverside Park, the Water Taxi, Rash Field, MECU Pavilion, several local breweries (Diamondback, Checkerspot, etc.) and the Inner Harbor. Numerous bars and restaurants right outside your door!



Hardwood on first, second and third floors; neutral carpet throughout all bedrooms; ceramic tile throughout both BAs. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, slate floor, stainless steel appliances and an easily accessible deck which is great for grilling and entertaining. MBR large enough for a King (sized bed)! Follow a spiral staircase to a third-floor bump-out which provides extra space for entertaining, and includes a wet bar and access to a roof-top deck, where you will enjoy stunning views of downtown Baltimore (including the iconic Domino Sugars sign)! Fenced patio area behind house for storage.



Central air-conditioning throughout, a stainless-steel dishwasher in kitchen, a full-size washer and dryer in basement and considerable storage. Wired for both Comcast & DirecTV.



Owner occupied/maintained since full renovation in 2007. Available June 1. Application required. Cross streets: Battery Avenue and Fort Avenue.



To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click homes for rent tab.



Pets allowed. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Heat, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer* and Dryer*

*Provided by the landlord but not included in the lease, if they break it is up to the tenant to repair or replace them.

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



__________________________________________________________________

Si desea programar una visita, tenemos dos opciones:

En lnea, copie y pegue este link en su navegador

http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

o llame al 717-707-7079 a cualquier hora 24/7



Para llenar una aplicacin visite www.SlateHouseGroup.com y de seleccione "homes for rent".



Mascotas permitidas. Cargo por mascotas de $300 y $30 mensuales por mascota.

Servicios incluidos en el contrato: Ninguno

Servicios pagados por el inquilino: Calefaccin, Electricidad, Agua, Alcantarillado, Basura



Accesorios incluidos: Refrigerador, Estufa con Horno, Lavavajillas, Lavadora* y Secadora*

*Proporcionados por el propietario pero no incluidos en el contrato. Si se rompen es responsabilidad del inquilino reparar o reemplazarlos.

Remocin de nieve es responsabilidad de: Inquilino

Cuidado de csped es responsabilidad de: Inquilino



Pagos gratis en la internet.

Primer mes se paga por adelantado.

Un mes de depsito de seguridad al momento de mudarse.

Aplicantes con crdito menor de 600, si aprobado, tendrn que pagar el ltimo pago de renta por adelantado, al momento de mudarse.



(RLNE5699107)