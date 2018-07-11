All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 22 2019

1455 Richardson St

1455 Richardson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1455 Richardson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom EOG townhome in Locust Point with a bonus room/den. The main level boasts hardwood floors, tray ceilings and exposed brick charm throughout the open floorplan. A fully-equipped renovated kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level provides a master suite, den/bonus room and an additional hall bath, while the finished lower level provides an additional bedroom and full bath. Additional features include a full-sized washer/dryer, recessed lighting and a parking pad for added convenience!

Pets welcome with an additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5060499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 Richardson St have any available units?
1455 Richardson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 Richardson St have?
Some of 1455 Richardson St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 Richardson St currently offering any rent specials?
1455 Richardson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 Richardson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1455 Richardson St is pet friendly.
Does 1455 Richardson St offer parking?
Yes, 1455 Richardson St offers parking.
Does 1455 Richardson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1455 Richardson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 Richardson St have a pool?
No, 1455 Richardson St does not have a pool.
Does 1455 Richardson St have accessible units?
No, 1455 Richardson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 Richardson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 Richardson St has units with dishwashers.
