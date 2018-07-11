1455 Richardson St

Amenities
Available 10/01/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom EOG townhome in Locust Point with a bonus room/den. The main level boasts hardwood floors, tray ceilings and exposed brick charm throughout the open floorplan. A fully-equipped renovated kitchen offers granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upper level provides a master suite, den/bonus room and an additional hall bath, while the finished lower level provides an additional bedroom and full bath. Additional features include a full-sized washer/dryer, recessed lighting and a parking pad for added convenience!
Pets welcome with an additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/
(RLNE5060499)