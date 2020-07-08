2nd floor Federal Hill apartment that has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with plenty of space! Hardwood floors with exposed brick and is in walking distance to many of the neighborhoods restaurants and shops.$130/month parking option (Garage). Go and show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1449 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
1449 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1449 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1449 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.