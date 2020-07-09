All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

1438 MARSHALL STREET

1438 Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Location

1438 Marshall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Jump on this one quick! New mechanical systems, gleaming hardwoods, updated kitchen with new appliances, granite counters, updated cabinets, new flooring, updated bath, great outdoor space, and so much more! Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 MARSHALL STREET have any available units?
1438 MARSHALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 MARSHALL STREET have?
Some of 1438 MARSHALL STREET's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 MARSHALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1438 MARSHALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 MARSHALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1438 MARSHALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1438 MARSHALL STREET offer parking?
No, 1438 MARSHALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1438 MARSHALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 MARSHALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 MARSHALL STREET have a pool?
No, 1438 MARSHALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1438 MARSHALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1438 MARSHALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 MARSHALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1438 MARSHALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

