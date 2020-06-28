All apartments in Baltimore
1421 Harper St

1421 Harper Street · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Harper Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Locust Point

Amenities

pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Beautiful Townhouse in Locust Point. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. Available Sept 1st. If you would like to apply, you need to go through Renters Warehouse application process. We do not accept Zillow applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Harper St have any available units?
1421 Harper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1421 Harper St currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Harper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Harper St pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Harper St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1421 Harper St offer parking?
No, 1421 Harper St does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Harper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Harper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Harper St have a pool?
Yes, 1421 Harper St has a pool.
Does 1421 Harper St have accessible units?
No, 1421 Harper St does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Harper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Harper St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Harper St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Harper St does not have units with air conditioning.
