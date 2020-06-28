1421 Harper St

1421 Harper Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Locust Point
Amenities
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful Townhouse in Locust Point. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. Available Sept 1st. If you would like to apply, you need to go through Renters Warehouse application process. We do not accept Zillow applications.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
