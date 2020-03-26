All apartments in Baltimore
1419 Winston Ave
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

1419 Winston Ave

1419 Winston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Winston Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Chinquapin Run Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in New Northwood just minutes from Chinquapin Park and Loch Raven Blvd! Bright main level offers wood flooring throughout and separate dining space perfect for entertaining. Well-equipped kitchen comes with built-in microwave and a dishwasher for added convenience! Upper level boasts a shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination along with 3 cozy bedrooms that have wall-to-wall neutral carpeting. Finished walk-out basement includes tons of bonus living space and full size washer dryer!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4894193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Winston Ave have any available units?
1419 Winston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 Winston Ave have?
Some of 1419 Winston Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Winston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Winston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Winston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1419 Winston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1419 Winston Ave offer parking?
No, 1419 Winston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1419 Winston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 Winston Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Winston Ave have a pool?
No, 1419 Winston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Winston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1419 Winston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Winston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Winston Ave has units with dishwashers.
