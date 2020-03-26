1419 Winston Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave bathtub carpet

Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in New Northwood just minutes from Chinquapin Park and Loch Raven Blvd! Bright main level offers wood flooring throughout and separate dining space perfect for entertaining. Well-equipped kitchen comes with built-in microwave and a dishwasher for added convenience! Upper level boasts a shared full bath with soaking tub/shower combination along with 3 cozy bedrooms that have wall-to-wall neutral carpeting. Finished walk-out basement includes tons of bonus living space and full size washer dryer!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



