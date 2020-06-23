1407 CLARKSON STREET

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom rowhome in a highly sought after area of Federal Hill, complete with tandem 2 car parking pad. Additionally, city permitted street parking and visitors passes are available. The home is convenient to all things Federal Hill has to offer and close to all major highways. Home offers 2 large bedrooms. The 1st BR is located in the front of the house with 3 large windows for lots of sunlight. The 2nd BR has a private full BA and is connected to a walk through area perfect for a nursery or office space. Main living area includes an open floor plan with living area, dining area, and kitchen. 2 Full bathrooms. Finished basement can be used as an additional living space or gym. Ample storage available in basement, plenty of room for bikes etc. Original heart of pine wood floors, tin ceilings, and exposed brick. Property is up to date with lead, inspection, and city rental regulations. This is a registered Baltimore City rental. Credit check required. Contact Kelsey McCoskey via text/phone at (443) 226-6332 or Kelseylm1@yahoo.com to set up a time to see your new home!