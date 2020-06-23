All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1407 CLARKSON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1407 CLARKSON STREET
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

1407 CLARKSON STREET

1407 Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1407 Clarkson Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom rowhome in a highly sought after area of Federal Hill, complete with tandem 2 car parking pad. Additionally, city permitted street parking and visitors passes are available. The home is convenient to all things Federal Hill has to offer and close to all major highways. Home offers 2 large bedrooms. The 1st BR is located in the front of the house with 3 large windows for lots of sunlight. The 2nd BR has a private full BA and is connected to a walk through area perfect for a nursery or office space. Main living area includes an open floor plan with living area, dining area, and kitchen. 2 Full bathrooms. Finished basement can be used as an additional living space or gym. Ample storage available in basement, plenty of room for bikes etc. Original heart of pine wood floors, tin ceilings, and exposed brick. Property is up to date with lead, inspection, and city rental regulations. This is a registered Baltimore City rental. Credit check required. Contact Kelsey McCoskey via text/phone at (443) 226-6332 or Kelseylm1@yahoo.com to set up a time to see your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 CLARKSON STREET have any available units?
1407 CLARKSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1407 CLARKSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1407 CLARKSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 CLARKSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1407 CLARKSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1407 CLARKSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1407 CLARKSON STREET offers parking.
Does 1407 CLARKSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 CLARKSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 CLARKSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1407 CLARKSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1407 CLARKSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1407 CLARKSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 CLARKSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 CLARKSON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 CLARKSON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 CLARKSON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland