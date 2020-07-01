1402 Bolton St 3

Amenities

If you are interested in this Property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (301) 275-5027. I will contact you when I am scheduling appointments for this property. Please NO texts at inappropriate hours. Thank you.**We are currently available for video tours.



Located Conveniently near the Center of the City. Get anywhere quickly with access to I-83 and Penn Station...or Stay in the Neighborhood and enjoy the Beautiful Park-lined Street, Restaurants and the Activities surrounding the Arts and Cultural District, MICA, University of Baltimore, or the Peabody Institute.



This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment Features:

*New Kitchen

*Granite Countertops

*Gas Range Stove

*Laundry In-Unit

*Den

*High Ceilings

*Original Hardwood Flooring

*Storage

*Huge Windows

*Convenient to MICA, University of Baltimore, the Arts and Cultural District, Mount Vernon or Station North

