1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Beautiful upper level one bedroom apartment featuring vaulted ceillings, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Washer Dryer, Central AC, A roof deck with amazing water views, great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
