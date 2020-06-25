All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:45 AM

1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

1401 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Beautiful upper level one bedroom apartment featuring vaulted ceillings, hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Washer Dryer, Central AC, A roof deck with amazing water views, great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have any available units?
1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have?
Some of 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 RIVERSIDE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
