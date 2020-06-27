All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE

1364 Sherwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1364 Sherwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious 4 bedroom townhome in Northwood brand new total renovation Gourmet kitchen w/granite ctops,lg breakfast bar,ge ss appl,42" cherry cabinets,slate floors,new hvac w/central air,new windows ,doors,high end lightning soaking bathtub,hardwood floors,8" crown moulding,2 new full baths,fully finished bsmt w full bath,sundeck w pergula.Proof of renter~s insurance required.Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 2 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.Section 8 is welcomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
