1364 SHERWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Spacious 4 bedroom townhome in Northwood brand new total renovation Gourmet kitchen w/granite ctops,lg breakfast bar,ge ss appl,42" cherry cabinets,slate floors,new hvac w/central air,new windows ,doors,high end lightning soaking bathtub,hardwood floors,8" crown moulding,2 new full baths,fully finished bsmt w full bath,sundeck w pergula.Proof of renter~s insurance required.Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 2 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.Section 8 is welcomed