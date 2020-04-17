1311 Church Street, Baltimore, MD 21226 Curtis Bay
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bathroom row home is located in Brooklyn, Maryland. This property has a large open kitchen, finished basement, fenced back yard, and radiator heating. This home is perfect for any family or room mates! Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1311 CHURCH STREET have any available units?
1311 CHURCH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1311 CHURCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1311 CHURCH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.