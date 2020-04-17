All apartments in Baltimore
1311 CHURCH STREET
Last updated March 21 2020 at 6:14 PM

1311 CHURCH STREET

1311 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Church Street, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bathroom row home is located in Brooklyn, Maryland. This property has a large open kitchen, finished basement, fenced back yard, and radiator heating. This home is perfect for any family or room mates! Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 CHURCH STREET have any available units?
1311 CHURCH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1311 CHURCH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1311 CHURCH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 CHURCH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1311 CHURCH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1311 CHURCH STREET offer parking?
No, 1311 CHURCH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1311 CHURCH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 CHURCH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 CHURCH STREET have a pool?
No, 1311 CHURCH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1311 CHURCH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1311 CHURCH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 CHURCH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 CHURCH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 CHURCH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 CHURCH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
