128 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Patterson Park
Are you looking for a quality home in a great location? We know where you want to live! This spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse is perfect for you. Call or email me to schedule your personal tour today!
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse 1400 Square feet In unit washer and Dryer Dishwasher Cable Ready 2 Separate deck areas Pet Friendly * restrictions apply
Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 S.east Ave have any available units?
128 S.east Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
What amenities does 128 S.east Ave have?
Some of 128 S.east Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 S.east Ave currently offering any rent specials?
128 S.east Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 S.east Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 S.east Ave is pet friendly.
Does 128 S.east Ave offer parking?
No, 128 S.east Ave does not offer parking.
Does 128 S.east Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 S.east Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 S.east Ave have a pool?
No, 128 S.east Ave does not have a pool.
Does 128 S.east Ave have accessible units?
No, 128 S.east Ave does not have accessible units.