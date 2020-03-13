All apartments in Baltimore
128 S.east Ave

128 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

128 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a quality home in a great location? We know
where you want to live! This spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom
townhouse is perfect for you. Call or email
me to schedule your personal tour today!

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse
1400 Square feet
In unit washer and Dryer
Dishwasher
Cable Ready
2 Separate deck areas
Pet Friendly * restrictions apply

Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 S.east Ave have any available units?
128 S.east Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 S.east Ave have?
Some of 128 S.east Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 S.east Ave currently offering any rent specials?
128 S.east Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 S.east Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 S.east Ave is pet friendly.
Does 128 S.east Ave offer parking?
No, 128 S.east Ave does not offer parking.
Does 128 S.east Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 S.east Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 S.east Ave have a pool?
No, 128 S.east Ave does not have a pool.
Does 128 S.east Ave have accessible units?
No, 128 S.east Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 128 S.east Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 S.east Ave has units with dishwashers.
