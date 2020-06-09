All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

1268 James Street

1268 James Street · No Longer Available
Location

1268 James Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
2 Bedroom Townhome in Washington Village - 2 bedroom townhome in Washington Village with hardwood floors, exposed brick, and custom molding. Modern updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and island breakfast bar. Two bedrooms and two full baths upstairs with custom showers and jetted tub in master. Finished basement has an additional full bath and washer/dryer. Multi-level deck and fenced yard.

Sorry, no pets
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2673708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

