1268 James Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

2 Bedroom Townhome in Washington Village - 2 bedroom townhome in Washington Village with hardwood floors, exposed brick, and custom molding. Modern updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and island breakfast bar. Two bedrooms and two full baths upstairs with custom showers and jetted tub in master. Finished basement has an additional full bath and washer/dryer. Multi-level deck and fenced yard.



Sorry, no pets

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2673708)