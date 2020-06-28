All apartments in Baltimore
1248 Sargeant St
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

1248 Sargeant St

1248 Sargeant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1248 Sargeant Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Washington Village

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sargent st - Property Id: 158726

Section 8 accepted
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158726p
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1248 Sargeant St have any available units?
1248 Sargeant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1248 Sargeant St currently offering any rent specials?
1248 Sargeant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1248 Sargeant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1248 Sargeant St is pet friendly.
Does 1248 Sargeant St offer parking?
No, 1248 Sargeant St does not offer parking.
Does 1248 Sargeant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1248 Sargeant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1248 Sargeant St have a pool?
No, 1248 Sargeant St does not have a pool.
Does 1248 Sargeant St have accessible units?
No, 1248 Sargeant St does not have accessible units.
Does 1248 Sargeant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1248 Sargeant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1248 Sargeant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1248 Sargeant St does not have units with air conditioning.
