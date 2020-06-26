All apartments in Baltimore
1218 Harwood Ave
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:09 PM

1218 Harwood Ave

1218 Harwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1218 Harwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21239
Woodbourne Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom townhome in Baltimore close to Chinquapin Park features a fenced backyard and wood flooring throughout the main level. Separate dining area leading to kitchen with tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom with custom tile tub/shower. Partially finished basement has a half bath and full size washer/dryer.

Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE4958787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 Harwood Ave have any available units?
1218 Harwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 Harwood Ave have?
Some of 1218 Harwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 Harwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1218 Harwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 Harwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1218 Harwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1218 Harwood Ave offer parking?
No, 1218 Harwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1218 Harwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1218 Harwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 Harwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1218 Harwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1218 Harwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1218 Harwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 Harwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 Harwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
