1218 Harwood Ave

3 bedroom townhome in Baltimore close to Chinquapin Park features a fenced backyard and wood flooring throughout the main level. Separate dining area leading to kitchen with tile flooring and stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom with custom tile tub/shower. Partially finished basement has a half bath and full size washer/dryer.



Pets welcome with additional deposit and pet rent.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Emma at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 203.984.0416 or email eloftus@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE4958787)