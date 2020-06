Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

FURNISHED Executive Rental near Canton Waterfront. Classic 3 BR, 2.5 BA home completely modernized in 2017. Though classic, this home allows for the functionality of every day living. Amenities of city living yet a retreat as soon as you enter. Well appointed throughout. Blue stone patio w/ built in grill & entertainment space make for a perfect place for a gathering.