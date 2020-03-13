All apartments in Baltimore
1217 Gleneagle Rd

1217 Gleneagle Road · No Longer Available
Location

1217 Gleneagle Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
We have a nice house located in walking distance to Leith Walk Ave. in north east Baltimore. This is perfect for a family.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

