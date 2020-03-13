Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM
1217 Gleneagle Rd
1217 Gleneagle Road
·
No Longer Available
1217 Gleneagle Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
We have a nice house located in walking distance to Leith Walk Ave. in north east Baltimore. This is perfect for a family.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4743926)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1217 Gleneagle Rd have any available units?
1217 Gleneagle Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1217 Gleneagle Rd have?
Some of 1217 Gleneagle Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1217 Gleneagle Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Gleneagle Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Gleneagle Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Gleneagle Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1217 Gleneagle Rd offer parking?
No, 1217 Gleneagle Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1217 Gleneagle Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 Gleneagle Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Gleneagle Rd have a pool?
No, 1217 Gleneagle Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Gleneagle Rd have accessible units?
No, 1217 Gleneagle Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Gleneagle Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 Gleneagle Rd has units with dishwashers.
