Baltimore, MD
1156 N Longwood St
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1156 N Longwood St
1156 North Longwood Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Location
1156 North Longwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Winchester
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled, 3 bed 1.5 bath. Call or text for showing 443-500-7502
No previous evictions. Credit scores over 600 save $500 off security deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1156 N Longwood St have any available units?
1156 N Longwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 1156 N Longwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1156 N Longwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 N Longwood St pet-friendly?
No, 1156 N Longwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1156 N Longwood St offer parking?
No, 1156 N Longwood St does not offer parking.
Does 1156 N Longwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 N Longwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 N Longwood St have a pool?
No, 1156 N Longwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1156 N Longwood St have accessible units?
No, 1156 N Longwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 N Longwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 N Longwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 N Longwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1156 N Longwood St has units with air conditioning.
