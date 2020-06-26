All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1156 N Longwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1156 N Longwood St
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

1156 N Longwood St

1156 North Longwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1156 North Longwood Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Winchester

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled, 3 bed 1.5 bath. Call or text for showing 443-500-7502
No previous evictions. Credit scores over 600 save $500 off security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 N Longwood St have any available units?
1156 N Longwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 1156 N Longwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1156 N Longwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 N Longwood St pet-friendly?
No, 1156 N Longwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1156 N Longwood St offer parking?
No, 1156 N Longwood St does not offer parking.
Does 1156 N Longwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 N Longwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 N Longwood St have a pool?
No, 1156 N Longwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1156 N Longwood St have accessible units?
No, 1156 N Longwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 N Longwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 N Longwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 N Longwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1156 N Longwood St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland