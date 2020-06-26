115 S Bouldin St

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom Patterson Park townhome with parking pad! Inviting interior boasts wood flooring, exposed brick details, and tons of natural light. Stylish custom kitchen comes well-equipped and offers generous storage space. Spacious upper level bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a modern full bath with soaking tub/enclosed shower combination. Bonus storage basement includes a full-size washer and dryer! Only 3 blocks from Patterson Park plus easy access to transit and commuter routes!
Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/
