115 S Bouldin St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 bedroom Patterson Park townhome with parking pad! Inviting interior boasts wood flooring, exposed brick details, and tons of natural light. Stylish custom kitchen comes well-equipped and offers generous storage space. Spacious upper level bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a modern full bath with soaking tub/enclosed shower combination. Bonus storage basement includes a full-size washer and dryer! Only 3 blocks from Patterson Park plus easy access to transit and commuter routes!



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



(RLNE4958183)