115 S Bouldin St
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

115 S Bouldin St

115 South Bouldin Street · No Longer Available
Location

115 South Bouldin Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 bedroom Patterson Park townhome with parking pad! Inviting interior boasts wood flooring, exposed brick details, and tons of natural light. Stylish custom kitchen comes well-equipped and offers generous storage space. Spacious upper level bedrooms have ceiling fans for added comfort and share a modern full bath with soaking tub/enclosed shower combination. Bonus storage basement includes a full-size washer and dryer! Only 3 blocks from Patterson Park plus easy access to transit and commuter routes!

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Nick at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.286.6192 or email nleather@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

(RLNE4958183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 S Bouldin St have any available units?
115 S Bouldin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 S Bouldin St have?
Some of 115 S Bouldin St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 S Bouldin St currently offering any rent specials?
115 S Bouldin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S Bouldin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 S Bouldin St is pet friendly.
Does 115 S Bouldin St offer parking?
Yes, 115 S Bouldin St offers parking.
Does 115 S Bouldin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 S Bouldin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S Bouldin St have a pool?
No, 115 S Bouldin St does not have a pool.
Does 115 S Bouldin St have accessible units?
No, 115 S Bouldin St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S Bouldin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 S Bouldin St has units with dishwashers.
