1110 S Bouldin St

Amenities
Available 08/17/19 Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Canton features hardwood floors throughout the home. Open floor plan with separate dining area and a kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets. A sitting room upstairs separates the bedrooms, each with a modern bathroom with custom tile showers and glass doors. Parking pad in the rear. Washer & dryer included. Easy walk to the Canton Waterfront.
Up to 2 pets welcome with additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/
(RLNE4958712)