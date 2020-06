1108 RIVERSIDE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

OMG,OFF ST PARKING FOR 2 CARS***A NECESSITY IN FED HILL! SMALL, VERY CHARMING TOWNHOME IDEAL FOR SINGLE OR COUPLE* YOU WILL NOT FIND A NICER HOME IN THIS LOCATION AND CONDITION WITH PARKING FOR THIS PRICE! SOUGHT AFTER RIVERSIDE LOCATION*EXPOSED BRICK, GORGEOUS WOODFLRS* BRIGHT UPDATED KITCHEN,GAS COOKING, MICROWAVE, DISH, & WASHER/DRYER* WALKOUT KITCHENTO PATIO & PRIVATE LANDSCAPED COURTYARD! * SECOND STORY DECK. BASEMENT FOR STORAGE* WALK to CROSS ST MARKET, INNER HARBOR, MARC * CALL FOR QUICK RESPONSE* NO PETS *