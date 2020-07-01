1107 STERRETT STREET

Amenities

First time available!! Spacious, immaculately renovated 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome with luxury finishes including Quartz countertops, waterfall island with eat-in seating, stainless steel appliances, built-ins, high-end backsplash, and vinyl planking on the main floor with attached powder room. Master Bedroom with en suite bathroom and walkout rear deck overlooking M&T Bank Stadium! Bedroom level washer and dryer. All new systems, electrical, and plumbing. Gated parking and privately fenced rear yard. Best value in the city!