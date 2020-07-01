All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1107 STERRETT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
1107 STERRETT STREET
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

1107 STERRETT STREET

1107 Sterrett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1107 Sterrett Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
First time available!! Spacious, immaculately renovated 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath townhome with luxury finishes including Quartz countertops, waterfall island with eat-in seating, stainless steel appliances, built-ins, high-end backsplash, and vinyl planking on the main floor with attached powder room. Master Bedroom with en suite bathroom and walkout rear deck overlooking M&T Bank Stadium! Bedroom level washer and dryer. All new systems, electrical, and plumbing. Gated parking and privately fenced rear yard. Best value in the city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 STERRETT STREET have any available units?
1107 STERRETT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 STERRETT STREET have?
Some of 1107 STERRETT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 STERRETT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1107 STERRETT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 STERRETT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1107 STERRETT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1107 STERRETT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1107 STERRETT STREET offers parking.
Does 1107 STERRETT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 STERRETT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 STERRETT STREET have a pool?
No, 1107 STERRETT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1107 STERRETT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1107 STERRETT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 STERRETT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 STERRETT STREET has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland