Come see this lovely 2bd, 2bath located 1 block off of Canton Square. Convenient to all area hospitals to include Johns Hopkins main campus and Bayview, Mercy and University Of MD Medical. A water taxi or scooter ride to Fells Point, Harbor East and all of the lively attractions the Baltimore Harbor offers. This is a commuters dream location as it is also convenient to 95, 859 and 83.No smoking. Cat/Dog negotiable. Welcome Home!!